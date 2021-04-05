L3Harris to develop next generation of weather satellites

The next generation of weather satellites capable of tracking severe weather will be developed by L3Harris, the company said today in a news release.

NASA has selected L3Harris to design imaging system for satellites used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The new satellite system will replace a system commonly known as GOES-R, for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R, that L3Harris also worked on.

Geostationary satellites move in an orbit precisely timed to Earth's so it appears that they don't move.

Known as the EGO-XO Geostationary and Extended Orbits system, the program is scheduled for launch in the early 2030s, the news release said.

rsalter@jg.net