Monday, April 05, 2021 10:40 am
1-month lane restrictions for portion of Calhoun Street
The Journal Gazette
A portion of Calhoun Street north of Superior Street will have month-long lane restrictions beginning today while crews do utility work for power relocations, the city of Fort Wayne said.
The work is scheduled to be completed by May 5, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story