Police issue Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical attention, Indiana State Police said today.

Alisha Rochelle Chilton, 32, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, from the 3300 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne and state police said.

Chilton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design pattern on them and white-and-black Nike slides.

Chilton is mute. She can understand, but has diminished cognitive abilities and walks with a limp, state police said.

Anyone with information about Chilton is asked to call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336.