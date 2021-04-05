SDI Foundation pledges 1.5M toward Trine University engineering facility expansion

The Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. has pledged $1.5 million toward Trine University's engineering facility expansion.

In honor of the financial support, Trine said in a Monday news release that the new 40,000-square-foot expansion will be named the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing.

"The continual growth of our business requires a ready supply of well-trained engineers, and many who have contributed to the success of Steel Dynamics have come from Trine University," said a statement from Mark Millett, president and CEO of Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc.

“We are pleased to support this expansion in Trine's facilities and programs, and look forward to the benefit this will provide, not only to SDI, but to industry throughout the region,” Millett said.

Trine President Earl D. Brooks II said the university is grateful for the SDI Foundation's history of support and is “eager to see the dividends this new investment in Trine University will pay for the greater Fort Wayne area, the state of Indiana and the Midwest as a whole.

"The partnership of SDI and many other generous supporters is vital as we continue to provide a quality higher education during these challenging times,” Brooks said.

The new expansion to Trine's facilities will help prepare skilled professionals in critical high-tech areas such as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics, the news release said.

Designs for the $12.5 million project feature state-of-the-art technology, flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity, and bright, open spaces for collaboration and conversation, including a new gathering point and cafe available to the entire campus. The new area is intended to become a focal point at the center of campus and a showcase for student work.