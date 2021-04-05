Allen County courts to keep mask requirement

The wearing of a mask or facial covering will continue to be required at any Allen Circuit and Superior Court facilities after Indiana’s statewide mask mandate expires tomorrow.

Anyone over 2-years-old entering the Allen County Courthouse, Meeks Justice Center, Courthouse Annex and Criminal Division Services must wear a mask or facial covering, a statement from Allen Superior Court said today.

The requirement includes litigants, attorneys, staff and anyone called for jury duty. Court staff is also required to wear masks or facial coverings when they are out of their personal workspace.

Anyone that does not have a mask will be provided one by security staff free of charge.

Social distancing will also remain in place.

For more information, go to http://www.allensuperiorcourt.us/covid19.