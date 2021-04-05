1 dead in Ohio crash

A Delphos man is dead after being struck by a semi while working on his disabled van on the side of U.S. 30 Sunday night in Van Wert County.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash just before 10 p.m. near Mile Post 20, a statement from highway patrol said.

Police say a 2015 Freightliner semi, driven by Glen Anderson, 66, from Rochester, Indiana, was going east on U.S. 30 when it veered outside the lane, where Jeffrey Brown, 44, was making repairs to his van.

Brown was standing on the left side of his van when he was hit, causing fatal injuries, state police said. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner's office.

The crash is under investigation.