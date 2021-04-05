The Journal Gazette
 
    Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend woman

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana State Police are looking for Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, 38, who was last seen at 5 a.m. this morning in South Bend, a statement from state police said.

    Yakim-Laffoon is 5-foot-4, has blond hair and blue eyes and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sheer pajama top.

    State police believe Yakim-Laffoon may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

    Anyone with information about Yakim-Laffoon is asked to call 911 or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

