    Tuesday, April 06, 2021 6:35 pm

    Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart woman

    The Journal Gazette

    A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said tonight.

    Shirley Robinson, 70, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Monday, state police said in the alert. Robinson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, and driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R.

    Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to call the Elkhart County sheriff's department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.

     

