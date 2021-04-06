Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said tonight.

Shirley Robinson, 70, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Monday, state police said in the alert. Robinson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, and driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R.

Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to call the Elkhart County sheriff's department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.