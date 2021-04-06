Barricaded suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff

An armed suspect barricaded himself in a Lillian Avenue residence this afternoon for nearly five hours, at least part of the time with children, until Fort Wayne police introduced a chemical agent into the home to motivate his peaceful surrender.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Lillian about 12:40 p.m. on a report of a domestic situation in which the suspect, who was not immediately identified or charged, had a warrant for his arrest.

When officers arrived a woman stated the male suspect was inside the home with several children and was armed. Police said they attempted several times to get the suspect to leave the house, but he refused, and negotiators, emergency services and aerial support units were sent to the scene.

Two children emerged from the residence, unharmed, after several hours, but the suspect still refused to cooperate, police said. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., they said, the chemical agent was introduced and the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Police said detectives were interviewing the suspect tonight.