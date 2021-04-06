The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, April 06, 2021 2:35 pm

    Citilink board selects new general manager

    The Journal Gazette

    John Metzinger has been named general manager of Citilink.

    Metzinger has been deputy CEO for the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority/The Ride in Michigan, Citilink said in a statement. He will join Citilink on April 19.

    Metzinger has also worked at CityBus in Lafayette, Indiana, and as director of public transportation in Danville, Illinois, the statement said.

     

     

     

