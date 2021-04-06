Indiana Republicans cite fraud fears in push to tighten mail-in ballots

INDIANAPOLIS – Republicans pushing an election security bill stoked fears of fraud Tuesday during a hearing on a move to tighten mail-in ballots.

Senate Bill 353 also would prohibit the governor or bipartisan Indiana Election Commission from changing the time, manner or place of an election in the future. The commission – at the urging of Gov. Eric Holcomb – last year moved the primary about one month due to the pandemic.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said ballot-harvesting and last-minute rule changes created unease and distrust about the results of the 2020 election.

“That doesn't have to be,” he said.

Democrats pushed back – noting only isolated instances of voter fraud that were caught by the safeguards already in place.

Rokita said “Whether it's a million cases of voter fraud or 100 it destroys people's confidence in the system.”

Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, also said a constituent of hers found that someone else had requested a mail-in ballot under her name.

That is why she and fellow Republicans want to add an identity verification check to the application seeking a mail-in ballot. She said it is the same as having to provide voter identification at the polls.

A voter will be required to input either the last four digits of their social security number or their full drivers' license number. If the numbers don't match the request will be denied. It is similar to a provision just passed in Georgia.

A committee vote on the bill is expected Thursday.