Tuesday, April 06, 2021 10:25 am
Coroner's office IDs teen in Sunday crash
The Journal Gazette
A 17-year-old who died in a crash early Sunday at the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and Lafayette Street has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.
Samayah Nirobie Barker, of Monroe, died accidentally from blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Barker's death is the 13th in vehicle crashes in Allen County this year.
