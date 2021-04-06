Northeast intersection to close for week

The intersection of Trier and Maplecrest roads will be closed for a week during pipe work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Travel lanes on Maplecrest Road will stay open, the city said in a statement. Westbound vehicles on Trier Road will not be able to go past Maplecrest Road, the statement said.

The work is the last phase of the $6.7 million Maplecrest Road Improvement Project, which includes enhancements for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists along the stretch of Maplecrest Road that has more than 19,000 vehicles daily.