The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, April 07, 2021 2:28 pm

    Regional Partnership hires consulting firm, names CEO search committee

    SHERRY SLATER | The Journal Gazette

    The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has hired executive recruiting firm Waverly Partners to assist in the search for a new CEO, officials announced today.

    The economic development organization representing 11 northeast Indiana counties also announced who will serve on the eight-member search committee. The group's first tasks will include finalizing the job description and timeline. Work will begin immediately, according to a news release.

    Mark Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics Inc., will chair the committee. Additional members are: Bill Bradley, LaGrange County Economic Development Corp.; Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Brian Emerick, Micropulse; David Findlay, Lake City Bank; Kristin Marcuccilli, STAR Financial Bank; Mayor Steve McMichael, New Haven; and Edmond O'Neal, Northeast Indiana Works.

    The Regional Partnership represents Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

    sslater@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story