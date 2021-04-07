Wednesday, April 07, 2021 2:28 pm
Regional Partnership hires consulting firm, names CEO search committee
SHERRY SLATER | The Journal Gazette
The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has hired executive recruiting firm Waverly Partners to assist in the search for a new CEO, officials announced today.
The economic development organization representing 11 northeast Indiana counties also announced who will serve on the eight-member search committee. The group's first tasks will include finalizing the job description and timeline. Work will begin immediately, according to a news release.
Mark Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics Inc., will chair the committee. Additional members are: Bill Bradley, LaGrange County Economic Development Corp.; Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Brian Emerick, Micropulse; David Findlay, Lake City Bank; Kristin Marcuccilli, STAR Financial Bank; Mayor Steve McMichael, New Haven; and Edmond O'Neal, Northeast Indiana Works.
The Regional Partnership represents Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
