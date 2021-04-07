Habitat for Humanity 2021 build season begins

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne will kick off its 2021 build season next week in Huntington.

A home will be built on Drover Street for Ashlee Cochrane and her son, a Wednesday news release said.

“We are excited to partner with the Huntington Community in an effort to bring the Cochrane family’s dream of homeownership to fruition,” said a statement from Andrew Gritzmaker, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne CEO. “None of it would have been possible without their dedication and the support of this amazing community.”

Habitat staff will join the Cochranes, Huntington community leaders, and local business leaders with a 9:30 a.m. press conference April 14. Construction of the home will begin with volunteers and staff immediately following the press conference.

Habitat plans to build 12 new homes this build season, the news release said. Locations include Huntington, New Haven, and three Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods.