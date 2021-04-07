Wednesday, April 07, 2021 10:24 am
Rail work to close section of Indiana 1
The Journal Gazette
A section of Indiana 1 will be closed for four days beginning Monday while Norfolk Southern works on a railroad crossing, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The work will be between Bishop and County Line roads, INDOT said in a statement.
A detour will use Indiana 8 and Interstate 69, the statement said.
