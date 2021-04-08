Verbatim: Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown and Fort Wayne In Bloom!

The following was released on Thursday, April 8, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. –Live Large and Shop Small Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown. On Friday, May 7th & Saturday May 8th, experience Mother’s Day Downtown Fort Wayne and create new memories with your mom, family, and friends. Many Downtown retail shops and restaurants will be offering Mother’s Day specials. With so much to do, everyone will enjoy shopping Downtown!

Fort Wayne in Bloom

Celebrate Mother’s Day Downtown with Fort Wayne in Bloom, a spring window decorating contest in Downtown Fort Wayne. Beginning April 16th, you can vote for your favorite window display. Winners will be chosen in two juried categories: Most Thematic and Best “Instagrammable” Window. A People’s Choice Award will be determined based on online voting results. Winning windows will receive a ribbon to proudly display during Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown. Don’t forget to vote! One lucky voter will receive a $50 gift card to a Downtown restaurant of their choice. Voting ends May 3rd. For a map of participating locations and to vote for your favorite window, visit www.MothersDayDowntown.com.

Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown Shopping and Dining:

Support local boutiques and restaurants! Many festively decorated shops will be offering Mother’s Day Weekend specials May 7th-8th. Several Downtown restaurants will also offer Mother’s Day Weekend discounts on May 9th as well. Check www.MothersDayDowntown for a full list of great shopping and dining specials. A map will be available online and at participating locations.

Mother’s Day Weekend Reservations:

Make your reservations now for Mother’s Day dining on May 9th. Restaurants requiring a reservation will fill up quickly. You can find a list of restaurants and their reservation information at www.MothersDayDowntown.com

Shop, Spin and Win!

At participating locations, shoppers with receive a contest ticket with each purchase. Tickets can then be redeemed at Visit Fort Wayne for the chance to win a fun Fort Wayne prize. Over $500 in will be given away, including DTFW gift cards and surprises from Visit Fort Wayne! One ticket per person, per store. Prizes are available while supplies last.

Mother’s Day Weekend Lunch Time Fun on The Porch

Take a break from shopping, grab take-out and come visit the Porch off Calhoun! On Friday May 7th, enjoy a lunch-time performance by a local artist. On Saturday May 8th, come back for more live performances from local artists along with a special performance from Ariel and Belle. While you are on The Porch grab your family and friends for a free commemorative Mother’s Day photo from a special mirror photo booth. More details to come at www.MothersDayDowntown.com

A Mother’s Day Promenade

Riverfront Fort Wayne is displaying a picture-perfect opportunity at Promenade Park. A floral installation on a set of swings near the Park Foundation Pavilion will make a beautiful photo opportunity for your family and friends on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9th. Be sure to tag @RiverfrontFortWayne and use the hashtag #dtfw.

For a complete list of shopping, dining, specials, activities, and a map please visit www.MothersDayDowntown.com.

Mother’s Day Downtown is presented by your Downtown Improvement District and sponsored by: Fort Wayne Newspapers, WANE 15, WMEE 97.3, Hanning & Bean, and Fort Wayne Metals.