PFW student teachers can sub at area school districts

School districts can now lengthen their substitute teacher rosters with aspiring educators studying at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The university's School of Education changed its policy to allow student teachers to work as paid subs after Purdue University in West Lafayette made a similar update, the regional campus said in a news release.

Substitute teachers have been a limited resource as districts have faced pandemic-related staffing shortages. Districts including Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools have implemented temporary shifts to remote learning as a solution.

"We knew our school partners were struggling with needing subs, so when we heard about Purdue's move, we wanted to do the same," Isabel Nuñez, director of Purdue Fort Wayne's School of Education, said in a statement.

