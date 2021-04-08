Man who lost eye in May protests amends complaint against city

Fort Wayne city officials have until April 19 to answer an amended complaint filed by a man who lost an eye after being struck by a teargas canister during downtown protests in May.

Balin Brake filed an amended complaint Monday in U.S. District Court against the city, alleging additional claims of excessive force, assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The ACLU of Indiana is representing Brake, who sued the city and an unidentified city police officer in October.

Brake lost his eye May 30 because the officer deployed a tear gas canister at his face, his amended complaint states. The force of the impact fractured Brake's facial bones in four places, caused two facial lacerations, cut a nerve in his face and ruptured the globe of his right eye, the complaint says.

Brake, who was 21 at the time, has argued his constitutional rights were violated during downtown protests against systemic racism.

Brake was among hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the Allen County Courthouse "to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police officers," the 12-page complaint written in October by ACLU of Indiana attorney Kenneth J. Falk says.

In late November, the city filed a response to Brake's original lawsuit, saying Brake was not peacefully protesting and a city officer did not deploy a tear gas canister at his face.

"Defendants admit that Mr. Brake sustained injuries when he ran into an area, approaching police officers, which area had previously been unoccupied and was struck by a chemical munition that had been deployed into that previously unoccupied area," the city's response said.

Brake's right eye was surgically removed, and he rarely ate following his surgery because his injuries made it painful to chew, his amended complaint said.

Brake has permanent loss of all vision in his right eye and loss of depth perception. He experiences severe headaches and often feels pain where his eye once was, his complaint states.

Brake is asking that a jury hear his case. He is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to compensate him for his injuries and attorney fees.

