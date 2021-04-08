The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, April 08, 2021

    Rail-crossing repair to close sections of Allen County roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Rail-crossing repair will close some Allen County roads from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. April 16, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    The roads closed are:

    • Grabill Road/State Street between Main Street and Sawmill Road;
    • Antwerp Road between Page and Roth roads; and
    • Hurshtown Road between Roth and Cuba roads.

