Thursday, April 08, 2021 4:12 pm
Rail-crossing repair to close sections of Allen County roads
The Journal Gazette
Rail-crossing repair will close some Allen County roads from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. April 16, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The roads closed are:
- Grabill Road/State Street between Main Street and Sawmill Road;
- Antwerp Road between Page and Roth roads; and
- Hurshtown Road between Roth and Cuba roads.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story