Thursday, April 08, 2021 3:37 pm
Storms possible this afternoon, evening
The Journal Gazette
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Wind gusts to 45 mph are possible, especially east of Interstate 69, the weather service said. It said there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night, but the storms are not expected to become severe.
