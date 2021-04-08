Senate Elections panel strips election-security provisions

INDIANAPOLIS - The Senate Elections panel on Thursday stripped several controversial provisions from a bill aimed at election-security.

Senate Bill 353 originally required anyone seeking a mail-in absentee ballot to provide either the last four digits of their social security number or their full driver's license number on the application. And the county would be required to deny any that didn't match.

The problem is that people have registered with both numbers over the years and some might not know which is on their voter file. There was no fix for this, so the requirement was removed from the bill for paper absentee ballot applications.

Hoosiers would still have to provide the information when using the online portal to request the ballot but local officials don't have to deny it.

The Indiana Democratic Party said it is pleased the “confusing and intimidating absentee requirements” were removed.

“However, this week's committee hearing was yet again another example of the Indiana Republican Party putting its senseless partisanship ahead of basic common-sense. When will the Republicans' political crusade end? Hoosiers are tired of the misinformation and conspiracy theories and want a responsible government,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party.

The amendment added to the bill – which passed 7-4 – also removed a provision prohibiting the governor or bipartisan Indiana Election Commission from changing time, manner or place of an election in the future.

The commission – at the urging of Gov. Eric Holcomb – last year moved the primary about one month due to the pandemic and allowed no-absentee mail-in voting.

Both provisions were pushed by Republicans but had much opposition in a hearing earlier this week. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

