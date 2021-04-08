Indiana: 1,397 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 1,397 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 16 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,710 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 404 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 694,836 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,290,645 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,825,393 Wednesday. A total of 9,114,851 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements. Additional locations and appointments are added as the vaccine becomes available.

A total of 3,195,357 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 1,873,481 first doses and 1,321,876 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.