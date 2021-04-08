City logs record trail usage in March

More Allen County residents used the trail system last month, hitting a new record for March, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

A record 78,679 counts were logged, using infrared trail counters, on the nearly 125-mile trail system, the city said in a statement. The second-highest usage in March was in 2012, with 50,824 users. Last March, at the beginning of the pandemic, 46,759 trail counts were logged.

The city will begin the annual Trek the Trail Rides again this year. All rides begin at 6:10 p.m. and riders are asked to wear a helmet and bring water.

Upcoming Trek the Trails Rides: