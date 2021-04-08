Thursday, April 08, 2021 11:59 am
City logs record trail usage in March
The Journal Gazette
More Allen County residents used the trail system last month, hitting a new record for March, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A record 78,679 counts were logged, using infrared trail counters, on the nearly 125-mile trail system, the city said in a statement. The second-highest usage in March was in 2012, with 50,824 users. Last March, at the beginning of the pandemic, 46,759 trail counts were logged.
The city will begin the annual Trek the Trail Rides again this year. All rides begin at 6:10 p.m. and riders are asked to wear a helmet and bring water.
Upcoming Trek the Trails Rides:
- April 27, Engle Road Trailhead, 9 miles, meet at Towpath Trailhead, Engle Road and Statesmans Way, near 7001 Engle Road;
- May 4, Deer Ridge Elementary School, 6 miles, meet at school parking lot, 1515 S. Scott Road;
- May 11, Pufferbelly Trail, 8 miles, meet at Cookie Cottage parking lot (behind the building), 620 W. Washington Center Road;
- May 18, SportONE Fieldhouse, 8 miles, meet at parking lot at 3946 Ice Way, near Fernhill Avenue;
- May 25, Johnny Appleseed Park, 8 miles, meet at trailhead near Coliseum Boulevard., 1722 North H.W. Baals Drive.
