Allen County property tax bills to be mailed

Allen County property tax bills will be mailed Friday, the county treasurer's said today.

The first installment is due on May 10, the treasurer's office said in a statement. Both spring and fall coupons will be in the mailing.

Last year, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had extended the due date for property taxes, but there is no extension this year. Spring payments received after May 10 are subject to a late fine.

Property owners who do not receive their bill can request one by calling the treasurer's office, or one can be printed from the treasurer's website at http://allencounty.us/treasurers-office. Payments can also be made by calling 877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693. If calling by phone, property owners may experience a long wait time because of an expected high volume of calls.