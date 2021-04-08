Teen injured in off-road-vehicle crash

A teenager was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with head injuries after being injured in an off-road-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Wednesday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Conservation officers were called to the 5900 block of County Road 55 near St. Joe just before 11 a.m., the DNR said in a statement.

The 14-year-old girl lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from it, the statement said. It said she was treated at the scene, then airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The girl was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash, the statement said.