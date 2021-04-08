Senate rolls out proposed budget

INDIANAPOLIS – The proposed Senate budget rolled out Thursday scales back spending on school choice options and directs nearly $900 million in federal aid to help the state and Hoosiers recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-year budget plan also includes $4.85 million in new dollars for Purdue University to expand academic programs at Purdue Fort Wayne.

The $36 billion budget leaves about $2.1 billion in state reserves. It would have been more, but the plan also would spend about $1 billion in one-time state dollars – largely to reduce pension and debt obligations and also some state capital projects.

About half of the budget goes to K12 education spending, which gives $408 million in additional funding to the tuition support formula. That is about a 1.2% increase the first year and a 4.2% increase the second. That includes increases in the special education grant and complexity grant, which helps poor children and those with disabilities.

The House Republican budget provided less new money to K12 and a significant portion went to school choice options including expanding the state's voucher program, creating education scholarship accounts and additional charter school funding.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, reduced all of those items and pushed off the voucher and account changes to the second year.

The budget kept the Department of Child Services budget the same as the last spending plan but directed specific dollars away from administration and to adoption subsidies and increases for home-care providers.

The state expects to receive about $3 billion from the latest federal stimulus. Mishler appropriated nearly $900 million.

“I don't think we should spend it all because we still don't know what's ahead,” Mishler said. “The responsible thing is to hold on to some of that.”

Federal dollars will go to the following programs – $250 million to broadband expansion; $150 million for regional recovery; $60 million for small businesses; $100 million for water infrastructure; $30 million for health grants; $100 million for mental health; and $27 million for public safety.

The bill also implements a vaping tax but does not include a cigarette tax.

