Thursday, April 08, 2021 6:52 am
Silver Alert issued for Dana teen
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Dana resident, missing since early Wednesday, state police said.
Destiny Baugh is 5 feet 4, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story