The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 08, 2021 6:52 am

    Silver Alert issued for Dana teen

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Dana resident, missing since early Wednesday, state police said.

    Destiny Baugh is 5 feet 4, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story