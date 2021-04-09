South Anthony lanes restricted next week

Crews will replace two aging water valves near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Wayne Trace next week, beginning Monday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The northbound lane on South Anthony will be closed to through traffic starting at Wayne Trace, the city said in a statement. It said drivers heading north will use a detour of Wayne Trace, New Haven Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard South and East Washington Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on South Anthony will be maintained, and South Anthony will be open to those who live and work on that stretch of the boulevard, the statement said.