Friday, April 09, 2021
Lake Avenue lanes affected for month during trail construction
The Journal Gazette
Lake Avenue between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road will have daytime road closures or lane restrictions in its westbound travel lanes from Monday to May 12 during construction of the Lake Avenue Trail, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Lanes will be opened during the evening, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
