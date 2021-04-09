Indiana: 1,374 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,374 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 696,175 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,726 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,294,837 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,290,645 Thursday, the statement said. A total of 9,152,768 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 3,268,764 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 1,916,401 first doses and 1,352,363 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.