    Communication-line work to limit city streets next week

    The Journal Gazette

    Communication-line work will limit parts of three Fort Wayne streets from Monday through April 16, the city said today:

    • The north travel lanes of South Anthony Boulevard between Pettit Avenue and Paulding Road;
    • The east travel lanes of Pettit Avenue between South Anthony Boulevard and Hanna Street; and
    • The south travel lanes of Lahmeyer Road between Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

