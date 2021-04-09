Communication-line work to limit city streets next week

Communication-line work will limit parts of three Fort Wayne streets from Monday through April 16, the city said today:

The north travel lanes of South Anthony Boulevard between Pettit Avenue and Paulding Road;

The east travel lanes of Pettit Avenue between South Anthony Boulevard and Hanna Street; and

The south travel lanes of Lahmeyer Road between Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads.

For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.