Verbatim: Intersection improvements to begin at Coliseum and Goshen

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued this news release today:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work to improve the intersection of S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road in Fort Wayne.

Work includes the addition of a left turn lane from eastbound Coliseum Blvd. to northbound Goshen Rd., reducing the right turn from westbound Coliseum Blvd. to northbound Goshen Rd. from two lanes to one, pedestrian facilities on the north side of Coliseum Blvd. allowing people to cross Goshen Rd., and many other improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin on or after April 14 and set to end later this fall.

During the project, traffic will be losing a lane in each direction during the various phases of the project. At certain times there will also be turning restrictions for motorists. INDOT asks drivers to be patient when travelling through the area as congestion is expected.

In the construction zone speeds will be reduced to 35 mph and a width limit of 14 feet.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Phase 1

Northwest and southeast corners of the intersection

Widening, new curbs and ADA-compliant ramps

No righthand turn from northbound Goshen Rd. to eastbound S.R. 930

Phase 2

Work on median of Goshen Rd.

Work on north and south side of the intersection

Curb work on south side of intersection

Phase 3

Left turn lane from eastbound Coliseum Blvd. to northbound Goshen Rd. removed and replaced, turn access will still be available

Phase 4

Northeast island work for pedestrian facilities

Phase 5

Curb line work in the southwest and northeast quadrants

Work on approaches

Phase 6