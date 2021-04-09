Ivy Tech: Chancellor Mosier to retire in September

Jerrilee K. Mosier, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, will retire in September, the school announced today.

Mosier joined Ivy Tech Fort Wayne in 2010 as chancellor. She had served in academic leadership roles at community colleges in Washington, Oklahoma, and Kansas. During her 11-year tenure, the college said it has seen record certifications and credentials awarded and added new degree programs to serve the northeast Indiana workforce.

Mosier is credited with helping to make advanced, quality education accessible beyond Fort Wayne, including with the Warsaw site and shoring up community learning locations in Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. The wider focus was made easier through the support and partnership of area economic development officers, school district leaders, and community members, a news release said.

Partnerships with community organizations and area employers have included the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Parkview Health, Junior Achievement, Region 8 Education Consortium, and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership through the Olin and Desta Schwab Foundation.

“The equitable pursuit of higher education has been my life’s work and the communities of northeast Indiana have made it a joy to serve in this role,” Mosier said in a statement. “Community leaders, legislators, and our Ivy Tech faculty and staff have shown time and again that we can move mountains and make access to high-quality education a reality for everyone.

"It has been my honor to have worked alongside them in this most noble of endeavors. They have served as my daily inspiration, and I could not be more pleased with the accomplishments we have built together.”

The college will conduct a nationwide search for the next chancellor and details will be made public in the near future. Mosier’s retirement date is Sept. 10.