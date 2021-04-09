Silver Alert issued for Winchester teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 18-year-old Winchester resident, missing since Thursday, state police said.

Takyra Jones is 5 feet 3, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

She was wearing a blue hair tie, blue plastic framed glasses, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, green T-shirt, light blue jeans, and pink and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to Winchester Police Department at 765- 584-1721 or 911.