Friday, April 09, 2021 7:54 am
Silver Alert issued for Winchester teen
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 18-year-old Winchester resident, missing since Thursday, state police said.
Takyra Jones is 5 feet 3, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.
She was wearing a blue hair tie, blue plastic framed glasses, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, green T-shirt, light blue jeans, and pink and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to Winchester Police Department at 765- 584-1721 or 911.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story