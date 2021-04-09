No injuries in industrial fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged the two-story Franke Plating Works building early today.

Crews arrived at the industrial business, 2109 E. Washington Blvd., about 1 a.m. and found flames in the center of the structure, officials said.

Firefighters said they battled the blaze for 2½ hours, dealing with a collapsed roof before bringing the fire under control at 4:30 a.m.

No further information was provided.