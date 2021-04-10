Saturday, April 10, 2021 12:56 pm
Showers, storms possible today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Scattered or isolated thunderstorms are possible today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service said:
- Scattered thunderstorms are expected from mid- to late afternoon in an area including Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Steuben and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties in Ohio. A few of the storms could reach severe limits, with damaging wind gusts.
- In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, showers and a chance of thunderstorms will spread over the region through this afternoon, and a few strong to severe storms will be possible from this afternoon into early evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, although a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.
- Isolated thunderstorms are possible from mid-afternoon into early evening in an area including Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties. No severe weather is expected.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story