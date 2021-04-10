Maurice O'Daniel, founder of automotive group, dies

Maurice O'Daniel, the founder of O'Daniel Automotive Group, has died, the company announced on its Facebook page Friday.

O'Daniel moved from Evansville to Fort Wayne in 1979 and started O'Daniel Oldsmobile, the company's statement said. Working with his sons, they grew the operation to include eight franchises.

His local philanthropic and community work included Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic and the University of Saint Francis.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Sunday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.