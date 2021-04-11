Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, April 11, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,198 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 698,692 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,743 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,303,200 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,299,121 on Saturday. A total of 9,212,718 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary. Anyone age 16 and older is encouraged to get a free COVID-19 shot today and Monday, April 11 and 12, during the Indiana Department of Health's walk-in days at the site, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

The site, along with two mobile units that ran in Merrillville and Michigan City last week, opened April 7; combined, they have administered 11,550 doses of vaccine to date.

Two additional FEMA mobile units will operate April 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd 2 West

LaPorte, IN 46350

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 3,382,357 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,979,829 first doses and 1,402,528 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.