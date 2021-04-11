Verizon Recalls 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless due to the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers can reduce the risk of hazard by powering the unit off, unplugging it from its power source and store in a place away from children, on top a hard surface with adequate ventilation around the unit and away from combustibles until it can be properly returned to Verizon.

If consumers must use the product for internet access, then they should take the following steps:

Turn the recalled hotspot “on” and plug it in to allow the hotspot to receive two over-the-air automatic software updates that:

Enable the device's identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen and Prevent the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on.

After the software update is applied, users should:

1. Leave the device powered on while it is plugged in.

2. When not in use, the device should be turned off, unplugged from its power source, and securely stored.

Consumers should use the contact information below to receive a replacement hotspot free of charge and a return envelope to return the Ellipsis to Verizon for safe disposal.

Schools that provided the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack to students have been contacted by Verizon with instructions on receiving replacement hotspots free of charge and mailing packages to return the recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks to Verizon for safe disposal.

Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return their recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks.

Consumers can contact Verizon toll-free at 855-205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or online at www.EllipsisJetpackRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.verizon.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp. The recalled Jetpacks are dark navy plastic oval devices that are about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. “verizon” is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device. The charger provided with the recalled Jetpacks has a sticker on the wire that states: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.

Verizon has received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The Jetpacks were sold at Verizon stores nationwide, and other stores and to school districts nationwide and online at www.verizon.com from April 2017 through March 2021 for between $50 to $150.