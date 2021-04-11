Goal Zero recalls EC8 power cables due to the pins inside the connector on the power cord can deform and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cables and contact Goal Zero for a free replacement.

Consumers can contact Goal Zero toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at productreplacement@goalzero.com, or online at www.goalzero.com and click on the “Notices & Recalls” link located at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves only the 12-foot EC8 Extension cables (model 98201) and Male EC8 to Ring cables (model 98202) that are installed in vehicle integrations. The 12-foot EC8 Extension cable was sold individually and with the Car Charge Kit. This cable was used to connect Yeti power stations to either a Yeti Tank or a vehicle battery.

The Male EC8 to Ring cable was sold individually and with different Yeti Tanks. These cables are used to connect Yeti Tanks to Yeti power stations and are frequently coupled with the 12-foot EC8 Extension cable.

The model and the UPC numbers can be found on the product packaging, receipts or invoices.

Recalled Product Name Model Number UPC Codes 12’ EC8 Extension Cable 98201 847974006474 Male EC8 to Ring Cable 98202 847974006481

Goal Zero has received four reports of the cable connected to the vehicle battery overheating, melting, or catching on fire, some of which resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The cables were sold at Bass Pro, REI and Sportsman’s Warehouse stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Backcountry and GoalZero.com from March 2019 through December 2020 for between $25 and $50.