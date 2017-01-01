One Million Greenworks and Powerworks pressure washer spray guns recalled; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

One Million Greenworks and Powerworks pressure washer spray guns recalled due to the spray gun connector can break, causing the hose and/or parts of the connector to become dislodged during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spray guns and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free replacement of the spray gun handle.

Consumers can contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 833-211-9185 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notices” at the top of the page for more information.

This recall involves the Greenworks brand 2000 psi plastic pressure washer spray gun included in: the Greenworks brand 2000 psi Plastic Gun Accessory kit, Greenworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1500 -1800 psi, and certain Powerworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1700-1800 psi. The model number is printed on the back of the pressure washer unit, near the top. The brand, Greenworks or Powerworks, appears on the side of the pressure washer spray gun. In addition, when the spray gun is removed from the hose, the interior connector is made of black plastic, not metal, on recalled units.

Model Number DESCRIPTION Date Codes GPW1500 GREENWORKS 1500 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 10/31/19 GPW1501 GREENWORKS 1500 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 5/11/20 GPW1600 GREENWORKS 1600 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 10/31/19 GPW1602 GREENWORKS 1600 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 6/2/20 GPW1702 GREENWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 10/31/19 (sold at Lowe’s) 1/1/17 - 6/8/20 (sold elsewhere) GPW1704 GREENWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 10/31/19 GPW1800 GREENWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 7/7/20 GPW1803 GREENWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer 1/1/17 - 12/17/19 5202002 Plastic Gun Kit All with that model number PWA101 POWERWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer 1/10/20 PWA104 POWERWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer 1/11/20

Hongkong Sun Rise has received 15 reports of the pressure washer spray gun connector breaking, allowing the hose and/or parts of the connector to become dislodged when under pressure during use. This resulted in 13 reports of injuries, including 7 of which required medical treatment for post-concussion, broken bones and/or injuries to the eyes and mouth.

The pressure washers were sold at Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, and other online retailers from January 2017 through February 2021. The plastic gun accessory kit was sold for about $40 and the pressure washers were sold for between $100 and $180.