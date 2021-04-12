1 dead, 2 hurt in Kosciusko crash

A Marion woman died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Saturday night.

Emergency workers were called to Indiana 15, north of County Road 550 South near Claypool, about 10:20 p.m., the county sheriff's department said in a statement.

It said James C. Lewis, 44, of Elkhart was headed north on the state highway when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Donald G. Galbraith, 48, of Marion.

A passenger in Galbraith's vehicle, Sandra K. Galbraith, 50, of Marion, died at the scene. Donald Galbraith was extricated by firefighters and flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Lewis was taken to Lutheran by ambulance.

Claypool and Warsaw police, Claypool, Warsaw-Wayne and Silver Lake firefighters, and the county coroner's office responded to the scene.