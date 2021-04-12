The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 12, 2021 4:19 pm

    Etna Green man dies in mobile-home fire

    The Journal Gazette

    An Etna Green man died late Sunday in a fire at a mobile home, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

    The body of Arthur J. Peterson, 42, was found after firefighters extinguished the fire, reported shortly after 11 p.m. at Etna Green Mobile Home Park, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

    The fire remains under investigation by the sheriff's department, the county coroner's office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal. Etna Green and Atwood firefighters, Etna Green first responders and Lutheran EMS also responded to the scene.

     

