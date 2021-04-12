The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 12, 2021 4:10 pm

    I-69 lane closures planned for bridge work

    The Journal Gazette

    Lanes of Interstate 69 will be closed for about a month, beginning April 19, during bridge maintenance work on the eastbound I-469 bridge over the interstate, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    The bridge-painting work will be done in sections, and only one lane of I-69 will be open in each direction between Yoder/Hoagland Road and Exit 299, INDOT said in a statement.

    Work is set to wrap up in mid-May, the statement said. It said crews will not work during the day on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays to allow for normal traffic flow.

    During the work there will be a width limit of 12 feet, the statement said.

     

     

