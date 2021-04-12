Fort Wayne gasoline prices nearly double year-ago ones

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are nearly double what they were this time last year, about a month after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Demand dropped significantly as people were complying with the stay-at-home order that pushed many into remote work and halted travel plans, particularly for leisure.

Nationally on Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.86 compared to just $1.86 a year ago, the auto club AAA said.

The average regular per-gallon price Monday in Fort Wayne was $2.70 compared to $1.42 a year ago.

Indiana was among states with the largest year changes, up $1.21, AAA said.

A quick check just before 2:30 p.m. Monday showed lower prices than what AAA noted in a news release two hours earlier.

Both the Speedway and a Lassus Handy Dandy station at the Coldwater and Wallen roads intersection in north Fort Wayne showed regular prices at $2.69 on the GasBuddy mobile app. A BP station at Calhoun Street and Rudisill Boulevard in south Fort Wayne showed the price at $2.66 and a Meijer and a Speedway at Illinois and Getz roads, in the southwest part of the city, had prices listed at $2.60.

