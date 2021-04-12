State high court: Store manager can't be sued in slip-and-fall case when not there

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court ruled that a Wal-Mart Stores manager can’t be sued for a slip-and-fall when he wasn’t even present.

“We…hold that when there are no allegations that a store manager controlled the premises where the harm occurred, he or she cannot be held liable under Indiana law,” the decision issued last week said.

David Branscomb went to the Huntington Walmart on Easter Sunday in 2019, and tripped and fell over a wood pallet left in the garden center.

The lawsuit was originally filed in state court against both the retailer and the manager, James Clark. But Wal-Mart successfully moved it to federal court.

Because the legal question is a first, the federal judge certified it to the Indiana Supreme Court to see if a plaintiff can bring a claim of negligence against a store manager based on an owner's duty toward customers.

Attorney Kevin Smith argued in November that his client can sue whomever he wants, especially since the manager controls the property on a daily basis through training, hiring, firing and setting protocols.

But the court disagreed – saying cases of negligent hiring, training and supervision applies to employers – not employees.

Attorneys for the retailer argued the only reason to sue the store manager was to try to keep the case in state court, where trial rules are more advantageous to a plaintiff.

