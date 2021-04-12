Indiana: 908 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 908 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and three additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,746 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the department said in a statement. It said another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 699,823 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,306,130 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,303,200 Sunday. A total of 9,242,439 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 years old and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A mobile unit site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St.

A total of 3,403,950 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 1,993,880 first doses and 1,410,070 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.