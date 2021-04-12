Vaccine site to open at McMillen Park Community Center

The Indiana Department of Health will hold a mass vaccination site at the McMillen Park Community Center this week.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning tomorrow through Thursday. The second dose will be administered May 11 through 13 at the same location. To make an appointment, residents can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Spanish and Burmese interpreters will be on site to help non-English speaking residents, Sharon Tubbs of HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne said in a statement.

This site is in conjunction with Vaccine Registration Week in southeast Fort Wayne.