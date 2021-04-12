The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 12, 2021

    Vaccination clinic available for Noble County residents

    The Journal Gazette

    The Noble County Public Library in Albion is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents, the county's health officer said.

    The Moderna two-shot vaccine is available today, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is available on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Residents can go to www.ourshot.in.govor call 211 and choose Noble County Library Albion, and MVAX for the Moderna vaccine or Jvax for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

     

